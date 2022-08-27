A group of Illinois residents has formed the Citizen Advisory Coalition to Save Illinois to get the word out about the labor amendment on the November ballot that they believe will cost Illinoisans in higher taxes.
The Citizen Advisory Coalition to Save Illinois is led by Anthony Travis, a Proviso Village trustee, and has been speaking out against a pro-union amendment up for a vote in November.
The measure, Amendment 1, aims to codify collective bargaining issues in the Illinois state constitution. Amendment 1 enshrines union protections regarding what can be negotiated in contracts, including wages, hours, and working conditions.
The group met for the first time Tuesday night. Travis and the rest of the group believe that the change would "prevent commonsense reforms" to reduce homeowners' property tax burdens while giving government union leaders virtually limitless new ways to demand higher costs on taxpayers.
Travis said that unions would have more power than elected officials.
"If this thing passes, it will take away taxpayers' rights, and it would take away the legislators' rights to fix it," Travis said.
The Illinois Policy Institute has reported that over $4 million has come from union groups to support the measure.
Travis told The Center Square that they need to inform Illinoisans of the dangers of the amendment.
"The unions have been putting their versions out of what the workers' rights amendment is about, and that is to prevent a right-to-work state," Travis said. "We need to get people listening because many right now do not even know it is on the November ballot."
Supporters include many different union groups and Democratic lawmakers. The Illinois Education Association has urged voters to vote "yes" on the Amendment in November.
"The Worker's Rights Amendment ensures we have a strong voice at work and protects our right to organize and bargain collectively for wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work," a statement on the IEA's website reads.
Amendment 1 is scheduled to be on the Nov. 8 ballot after a petition filed by parents and teachers from Chicago Public Schools to remove it from the ballot was blocked by a Sangamon County judge in June.