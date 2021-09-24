A Hamel church is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and is inviting you to a concert this Saturday. From 6-8 p.m. the band Wild Housekats will entertain with their brand of “free-ranging rock and roll” from the '60s through the '80s at the Immanuel United Church of Christ at Hamel on Staunton Road.
Joyce Towner, a member of the church's Vision Team, said they are ready for a fun time.
You are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. The church is two miles south of Hamel at 5838 Staunton Road.