You can help raise funds for Ukrainian refugees through an event coming up tomorrow (Wednesday) at an Alton church. The Bridge Church at 504 E. 12th Street is hosting a quarter auction, with doors opening at 6pm and the auction starting at 7.
Steven Helfrich is the pastor at the church, and his wife Daria is originally from Poland, which is receiving many of those leaving Ukraine. Steven Helfrich puts the magnitude of the crisis into context.
A live auction will be a part of Wednesday’s event, and Helfrich says they expect to have a couple of events, such as Cardinals’ tickets and an Alton history tour. For more information, go to https://www.thebridgealton.com/