Alton's Christmas Wonderland will be open for one more week. The Grandpa Gang, which creates the large light display each year, brought all of the displays back, along with the Christmas Tree decorating contest, but no Santa this year due to continuing health concerns.
Grandpa Gang leader Dick Alford tells The Big Z crowds are down a little from last year, but about on par with a normal year.
He says one of their most popular nights was the walk-through night.
Christmas Wonderland will run through December 27. Pricing remains the same, according to Alford. That’s $7 per car, and $1 per person for busses.