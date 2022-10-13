The Christmas Wonderland display in Alton's Rock Spring Park will open in a little over a month, with numerous displays and about 3 million lights twinkling as visitors travel around the park. The Grandpa Gang is the group that volunteers their time to set up the display and keep it running for the month or so it’s open, and they have been working since late September getting this year’s display ready.
Head Grandpa Dick Alford tells The Big Z they are making good progress.
The opening night is always the Friday after Thanksgiving. Alford says it will run until December 27, and prices to go through the park will remain the same.