Alton's Christmas Wonderland opens tonight, and is returning to normal for this year’s event.
The Grandpa Gang, which creates the large light display each year, is bringing all the displays back, along with the Christmas Tree decorating contest.
Because of continuing health concerns, Grandpa Gang leader Dick Alford said Santa will not be a part of the experience.
The popular walk-through night will return from 6-9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29. Christmas Wonderland will run through Dec. 27. Pricing remains the same, according to Alford: $7 per car and $1 per person for buses.