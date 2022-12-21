Christmas Wonderland at Alton’s Rock Spring Park is in its final days. You can still check it out weeknights from 6-9pm and weekends from 5-9pm. The Grandpa Gang is the group that volunteers their time to set up the display and keep it running for the month or so it’s open.
Crowds have been pretty good this year according to Head Grandpa Dick Alford. He tells The Big Z he’s keeping an eye on the forecast and may pull the plug for a couple of days.
If that happens, Alford says he will contact us here at The Big Z to let us know. Christmas Wonderland will run until December 27 this year, and prices to go through the park remain the same at $7 per carload or $1 per person for busses or vans.