For many Decembers, people have strolled the old downtown streets of Bethalto during the Bethalto Spirit Victorian Christmas Walk next Sunday. But this year, they’ll be on the sidewalk as village leaders decided against blocking streets in the area.
Bethalto Spirit member Kathy Wilson heads the committee that has held the event for more than 30 years.
The Christmas Walk is next Sunday Dec. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. Wilson said horse-drawn carriage rides are available at a new location this year just behind the bandstand in Central Park and the Bethalto Spirit Community Choir will perform concerts at 4:30pm and 5:30pm at the Senior Building where cookies and punch are also served.
Several businesses will also be open for the event and Christmas Village is open for people to experience the light displays where children can ride the barrel train and visit Santa Claus. The event is free!