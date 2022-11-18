The 28th annual Community Tree Lighting at Lincoln Douglas Square is tonight in downtown Alton. The annual event serves as the kickoff to the local Salvation Army Tree of Lights campaign. There will also be a crafting area for the kids, and you can check out the Salvation Army’s Big Red Kettle.
Alton Main Street sponsors the event each year and Executive Director Sara McGibany tells the Big Z the event begins with the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus.
You're encouraged to bring a canned good or non-perishable food item for the Castle of Cans that will be constructed at the square. The items will be donated to the Salvation Army Food Pantry. Between the hours of 5:30-7:30, free trolley transportation will be provided between Lincoln-Douglas Square and the corner of 3rd and Belle Streets. Free horse and carriage rides will be offered from 7:00-9:00 p.m., departing from the corner of 3rd and Belle.