It’s shaping up to be a busy day in Downtown Alton on Saturday. From 8 a.m. to noon it’s the final farmer’s market of the year on the Henry Street parking lot. Then from noon to 3 p.m., The Lodge at The Lovejoy, 401 Piasa St., will be host to the annual Alton Main Street Chili Cook-Off.

Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said tomorrow’s weather should be perfect for both events.

The team chosen as People’s Choice will receive the coveted silver ladle and bragging rights. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and younger. For more information, visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

