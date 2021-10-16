Southern Illinois University's School of Dental Medicine recently provided critical dental care to 126 children ages 3-13 at the 16th annual Give Kids A Smile Day.
On Oct. 11, children enrolled in their school’s free or reduced lunch program received examinations, x-rays, cleanings, fluoride treatments, fillings, sealants, stainless steel crowns, and extractions.
Katie Kosten, director of community dentistry for the SIU School of Dentistry, said it's important to start good dental habits early in life.
Give Kids a Smile Day is a national event sponsored by the American Dental Association to provide free dental treatment for underserved children. The event is organized to promote community awareness of the need for dental services among the underserved.