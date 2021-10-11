Have you put on weight during the pandemic? If the answer is “yes,” you are not alone. According to a recent study, 61 percent of American adults experienced undesired weight changes during the pandemic, and now there is evidence people 19 and younger also put on the pounds. According to a CDC study, younger children experienced the largest increases in body-mass index.
OSF HealthCare pediatrician Dr. Ben Mikeworth said when the world shut down, so did activity levels for lots of kids. He said children often mirror the eating habits and activity levels of their parents and suggests setting family goals like not eating after a certain time at night, or making sure snacks are nutritious, instead of high-calorie or calorie-dense foods.
Mikeworth said one of the most important things kids can do to start living a healthy lifestyle is quite simple: get out from behind the screen, play with friends, and get outside.