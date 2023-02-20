One of the Madison County Child Advocacy Center’s biggest annual fundraising events is coming up on Saturday, February 25th. It’s a “Trivia Night” at Madison County Fireman’s Hall in Collinsville.
The CAC is accepting sponsors and donations through Monday February 20, but table registrations are good all week.
The Child Advocacy Center is celebrating 20 years of providing hope and healing to children and families in both Madison and Bond counties.
Executive director Carrie Cohan says the center provides a place where children are heard, supported, and connected.
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine says the CAC plays a vital role in the successful prosecution of offenders who abuse or neglect children.
Sheriff Jeff Connor says interviews of child victims during an investigation have the potential to re-traumatize the child, but the CAC’s interview process minimizes the potential trauma.
For more details about the Child Advocacy Center Trivia Night on February 25th, follow this link: www.madco-cac.org (look under the events tab)