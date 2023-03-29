April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. In observance, the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council is partnering with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to hold a public forum and news conference in Edwardsville on Friday.
The conference will take place at 10am at the Madison County Administration Building. Event coordinator Tina Culp from the Oasis Women's Center tells the Big Z about a display that will be at the building.
That display will remain at the Administration Building throughout the month of April. In addition, the traditional clothesline project will be on display. A clothesline is hung with tee-shirts that have been decorated by victims of domestic violence, many of whom are children, and their supporters.