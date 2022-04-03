April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. In observance, the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council is partnering with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and other agencies to kick off an awareness campaign. The kickoff was held Friday at the Madison County Administration Building.
This is an event they hold annually. Chief Judge Bill Mudge tells the Big Z this event is all about awareness and prevention.
To report suspected child abuse or neglect, visit the DCFS Online Reporting System at https://dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov/. In an emergency, call the DCFS Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873). Calls and online reports may be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week.