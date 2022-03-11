Chief Judge William A. Mudge announced today that he is retiring at the end of his term on December 4, 2022.
Mudge has served in his current role since being elected in 2019. He will retire on December 4, 2022. He tells The Big Z this was not an easy decision.
Mudge has worked as an Assistant State’s Attorney and as a part-time Assistant Public Defender in Madison County. He then served as Madison County State’s Attorney for eight years from 2002 to 2010. In 2010 he was elected Circuit Judge and was retained for another six-year term in 2016, and was later elected Chief Judge in 2019.
Mudge’s announcement creates a vacancy that will be filled by the will of the people in this November’s General Election.
Moments after Mudge's announcement, Ryan Jumper announced he would seek the seat. Jumper is a sitting associate judge, since 2018, in the 3rd Judicial Circuit (Madison and Bond counties) presently presiding over the probate, chancery, and small claims divisions.
You can hear the full interview with Judge William Mudge here: