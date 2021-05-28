Chief Circuit Judge William A. Mudge announced effective June 1, masks remain required for individuals entering Madison County Courthouses unless they have been fully vaccinated.
“The Illinois Supreme Court issued an order yesterday providing that individuals entering any courthouse must wear a mask or face covering unless they are fully vaccinated,” Mudge said. “As we experience the gradual relaxation of COVID guidelines by the Illinois Supreme Court, CDC and public health officials, we are amending our courthouse restrictions to be in conformity with them.”
Individuals entering the courthouses must still wear a mask if they are not fully vaccinated, but fully vaccinated persons may opt to not wear one if they so choose. The social distancing restrictions remain in effect for those not fully vaccinated.