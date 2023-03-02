The Cross-River Crime Task Force was formed about a year ago to create and sustain a county-wide focus on crime flowing across the river into Madison County from the St. Louis area. A local police chief says while it’s too early to gauge the results, he applauds the efforts of those involved.
Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells tells The Big Z Tom Haine started the task force when he took office as Madison County State’s Attorney.
The mission of the task force is to combine the efforts of the different law enforcement agencies to protect the community and bring criminals to justice.