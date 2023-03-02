police lights handcuffs

The Cross-River Crime Task Force was formed about a year ago to create and sustain a county-wide focus on crime flowing across the river into Madison County from the St. Louis area. A local police chief says while it’s too early to gauge the results, he applauds the efforts of those involved.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells tells The Big Z Tom Haine started the task force when he took office as Madison County State’s Attorney.

Wells - Ebb and Flow.mp3

The mission of the task force is to combine the efforts of the different law enforcement agencies to protect the community and bring criminals to justice.