The Village of Glen Carbon is preparing for a Chick-fil-A location as part of a new development. Orchard Town Center was announced two years ago and is expected to be anchored by a Menard’s with room for more than a dozen other retail and food outlets apparently including the popular fast food chicken franchise.
Chick-fil-A has a small walk-up location on the SIUE campus inside the University Center, but the closest other Metro East location is in Fairview Heights. The new Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon will have a double drive up and inside seating for 102 and another 24 seats outside. If all goes according to plan, it’s expected to open in early 2023. The proposed Orchard Town Center will be bordered by Center Grove Road to the south, Troy Road to the east and Governor’s Parkway to the north and will sit across the parkway from Edwardsville Crossing which includes chains like Dierbergs, Old Navy and Texas Roadhouse.