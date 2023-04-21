Some area Illinois lawmakers are voicing concerns over Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson’s proposed spending plan. Johnson paid a visit to Springfield Wednesday and told lawmakers that Chicago and other cities need funding to offer various programs for its residents.
Johnson said his time at the statehouse is about building a better, stronger, and safer Chicago by establishing a strong foundation for collaboration. Republican State Senator Erica Harriss of Glen Carbon offered her thoughts:
Johnson spoke before a joint session of the Illinois House and Senate on Wednesday.