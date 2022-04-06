A new report shows how a system change has led to over 2.8 million fines given out to Chicago drivers. That's more fines than there are residents in the Windy City.
The report was done by the Illinois Policy Institute and highlights how a change in the ticketing system has led to 2.8 million fines being given out to Chicago motorists.
Last year, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lowered the ticketing threshold on automatic speed cameras to just 6 mph above the speed limit. That's down from 10 mph over. Analysis finds Chicago raised more than double the previous year’s revenue from speeding tickets.
Any driver going 6 mph over the limit receive a $35 fine. Any driver going 10 mph over is getting hit with a $100 fine.
Adam Schuster, a policy expert with the IPI, highlighted how the state has been able to benefit from catching people speeding.
"The city of Chicago lowered the speed threshold on their speed cameras to give you a ticket from ten miles per hour to six miles per hour," Schuster explained. "Lowering that threshold brought in a record amount of revenue for the city of Chicago."
Mayor Lightfoot said that the change in the speed threshold was an effort to limit traffic accidents as well as limit the uptick in violence the city's roadways have seen over the past two years.
The report shows that violence and accidents have not decreased, as traffic fatalities increased by 13% in 2021. Schuster instead believes the change was made to get money from Chicagoans to help with their massive debts without having to raise taxes.
"The city of Chicago's financial problems are so bad and its taxes are already so high that when they are trying to raise the revenue they try and look for alternatives to just raising the property tax or sales tax," said Schuster.
The report also shows that Chicago has given out more tickets than they have people currently living in the city, with 2.8 million fines given out when there are only 2.7 million residents in the Windy City.
In 2021 alone, Chicago raised $89 million in revenue from fining motorists for being over the speed limit, $59 million of that revenue came from fining drivers for being 6 mph over the limit. In total Chicago on average gave out $245,331 worth of fines daily.
More than one-third of the most lucrative cameras came from the largely impoverished South Side of Chicago, issuing $20 million in tickets.
Nearly half of tickets received by low-income residents incur late fees and additional penalties before they are paid. Late penalties drive up the cost of tickets, turning a $35 citation into an $85 fine.
Chicago has 160-speed cameras in total, 27 of those cameras each generated more than $1 million from city drivers during the year, and another 10 of those cameras generated more than $2 million. Two of them topped $3 million in total fines levied.