Before you make a donation to help people affected by Hurricane Ida or other natural disasters, take the time to see if the charity is legitimate. With disasters comes fundraising efforts. And with fundraising efforts come scam artists, according to the Better Business Bureau.
Investigator Don O'Brien said before you donate, check to see if the charity already has "boots on the ground."
O'Brien said social media has made it easier for scammers to get your money. He said be wary of donation seekers utilizing media such as Twitter or Facebook.