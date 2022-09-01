A 67-year-old Bethalto man is charged with four felonies, accused of shooting a man at a Bethalto mobile home community. Thomas A. Bowers, who lives in the Kickapoo Village Mobile Home Park in the 700 block of South Moreland Road, is charged with three counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and one count of Aggravated Battery With a Firearm.
The incident started around noon Wednesday when police received a pair of 911 calls. Witnesses report that multiple rounds fired during the event, with rounds striking a neighboring home, an air conditioning unit, a neighbor’s vehicle, and the man who manages the trailer park who was mowing grass at the time. Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon tells The Big Z Bowers was arrested at the scene.
The victim was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of a through-and-through wound to the lower abdomen, has been released, and is expected to make a full recovery. Bowers is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $100,000 bond. You can hear the full interview with Chief Dixon here: