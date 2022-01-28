Two St. Louis City police officers continue to recover after being shot earlier this week while attempting to capture several suspects, one of whom began firing on the officers during the incident. Charges have now been filed in connection with the traffic stop and shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in Ferguson.
The officers were attempting a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to have been involved in a homicide in St. Louis on Tuesday night. The vehicle attempted to flee from police into Ferguson and stopped near West Florissant and Lang and when officers approached the vehicle, investigators say 23-year-old Equan Hopson began shooting at the officers. The officers returned fire and struck Hopson, who later died at an area hospital. 23-year-old August Burns of Florissant and 35-year-old Clyde Thomas of Farmington have been charged with resisting arrest. Authorities believe Burns and Thomas were in the back seat of the car police were attempting to stop and fled the scene on foot as Hopson and police exchanged gunfire but were later captured. The officers, who are both in their 20s, have been with the police department for less than 5 years. One of the officers remains in critical condition, but officials say he is showing signs of improvement.