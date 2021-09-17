Two people have now been charged in connection with a shooting in Alton last week, but the charges are related to the investigation and not the actual crime. 31-year-old Kevin Armstead and 32-year-old Darylynn Hardimon, both of Alton, are charged with felony obstruction of justice after police say they provided false information to investigators.
On the night of Wednesday September 8, three people were shot and injured in the 700 block of Oakwood at the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex. Police believe the victims and the shooters were familiar with each other. Those injured were taken to hospitals in St. Louis for treatment and continue to recover, and so far, no other suspects have been identified or charged. The investigation is ongoing and authorities welcome new information at the Alton Police anonymous tip line, 465-5948