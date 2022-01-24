The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is announcing charges in a Saturday night pursuit that began as an alleged home invasion and robbery in Glen Carbon and ended on the Brighton-Bunker Hill Road with an arrest of a suspect who attempted to flee police on foot. 42-year-old Darron L. Stafford of the 2500 block of North Street in Granite City is charged with five felonies and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
Just after 8:30pm Saturday the Sheriff’s office received a call reporting the incident at a home in the 5300 block of State Rt. 162, Glen Carbon in unincorporated Madison County. The victims’ stolen car was spotted a short time later traveling on Fosterburg Road in Fosterburg. Stafford allegedly refused to stop when police attempted to pull him over and continued to flee northbound, eventually stopping on Brighton Bunker Hill Road and fled on foot. A perimeter was set up and he was located just before 9:30pm in the 4000 block of Brighton Bunker Hill Road. Stafford is charged with: Home Invasion, Residential Burglary, Aggravated Robbery, Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles, and Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer.