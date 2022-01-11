An East Alton man has been charged in last week’s police involved shooting incident in South Roxana. At about 8pm on January 4, police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Rose Street. Police say 45-year-old John Shimchick attempted to attack responding officers with a knife, at which time he was shot once.
Shimchick was then transported to the hospital, while the injured officers were treated at the scene and returned to their department. Shimchick has been released from the hospital and is not in custody. He is charged with Aggravated Assault to a Police Officer, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Resisting Arrest. Bond has been set at $75,000. The Illinois State Police portion of the investigation remains active.