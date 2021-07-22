A man from Madison and his father have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a Texas resident last week in Madison.
Marvin E. Treadway, 48, also known as Martin Bradley-Treadway, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Antwone Brown, 48, of Katy, Texas.
Treadway is accused of shooting Brown, who was found by police in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on July 16 after receiving several 911 calls. Investigators say the two men were acquainted with each other and Brown was visiting the area when he was shot. He later died at a hospital in St. Louis. Fifteen investigators from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis led the investigation for Madison Police. Also charged in connection with the case was Treadway’s father, Marvin E. Bradley, 68 of Madison, who is charged with two counts of obstructing justice for allegedly providing false information to investigators, along with concealing a firearm and other evidence. Both men are in custody. Bond for Bradley was set at $50,000, while bond for Treadway was set at $3 million.