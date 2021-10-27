A Highland man is facing a slew of charges for allegedly gunning down a Pontoon Beach police officer Tuesday morning.
Scott Hyden, 31, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, one count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles.
Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine:
The shooting happened near the intersection of Illinois 111 and Chain of Rocks Road at the Speedway gas station. Officer Tyler Timmins was shot and transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Hyden was taken into custody on scene and is being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.