A 47-year-old Granite City man is charged in the death of a woman killed when his car slammed into her house on Monday. Jonathan M. Beasley of the 3400 block of Colgate Place is charged with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence causing death.
Police say the vehicle driven by Beasley slammed into a house in the 1900 block of Joy Avenue in Granite City. The woman was found inside the house and had sustained serious injuries from the crash. Virginia Ann Ohren, 73, was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead from her injuries. Beasley's bond is $200,000.