Charges have been filed in Macoupin County in connection with the death of a 3-year-old. 33-year-old Ashley N. Bottoms of Carlinville is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death. The child died last Thursday shortly after being brought to the Litchfield Fire Station.
Police were called to the station on Thursday shortly after the child was brought to the station in distress but was found to be deceased. The investigation led police back to Carlinville where authorities were assisted by police from Litchfield, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, and the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office. The Macoupin County State’s Attorney says Bottoms was a trusted household member of the child who is alleged to have committed the crime. The Carlinville School District issued a statement saying the child attended Pre-K 3 classes and counselors would be on hand today for students and staff. Bottoms is being held on a bond of $250,000.