Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago.
In addition, Campos is charged with 2 counts Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and 1 count Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis investigated, and Captain Brian Koberna of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department says Herrera and the victim had an extensive history.
Campos could receive life in prison due to the firearm enhancement if found guilty. Herrera could receive 75 years in prison if convicted.