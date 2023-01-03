Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago.

In addition, Campos is charged with 2 counts Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and 1 count Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis investigated, and Captain Brian Koberna of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department says Herrera and the victim had an extensive history.

Koberna - Collinsville Murder.mp3

Campos could receive life in prison due to the firearm enhancement if found guilty. Herrera could receive 75 years in prison if convicted.