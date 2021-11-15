The Madison County State’s Attorney has filed charges against a man they believe is responsible for the death of a Collinsville woman last week. 67-year-old Robin Mendez was found dead at her home on Rainbow Drive Thursday afternoon, having suffered multiple traumatic injuries. 34-year-old Robert Brittin is now charged in her death.
Brittin has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles. Brittin was taken into custody on November 12 and had allegedly been driving Mendez’s car. The first-degree murder charges carry a sentence of 40-60 years in prison if convicted. Brittin is in custody at the Madison County jail and is being held on $2 million bond.