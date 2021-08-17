The Madison County Sheriff's Office on Monday announced multiple arrests in a suspected burglary ring.
Police say they began investigating shed burglaries near Worden in late July, followed by reports of vehicle burglaries, stolen vehicles and residential burglaries in Wood River, East Alton and Macoupin and Jersey counties.
Investigators from the Bethalto Police Department, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Metro East Auto Theft Task Force executed a search warrant Aug. 11 in the 7400 block of Old Moro Road in Moro. Police recovered a stolen vehicle and seized a firearm and narcotics.
Police recovered another stolen vehicle after a pursuit on I-55 early on Aug. 13 and took two people into custody, seizing suspected stolen property, narcotics and firearms.
Police located another suspect in Cottage Hills the evening of Aug. 13 while the suspect was occupying a stolen vehicle.The driver fled and a police pursuit ensued, ending in the Wood River levee area.
No one was injured in either pursuit.
The Madison County State's Attorney's Office issued the following charges:
Matthew E. Bandy, 42, Moro; unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of weapon by a felon, and unlawful use of property. His bond was revoked on a previous charge on unlawful possession of methamphetamine by Judge Janet Heflin.
Bryan J. Hicks, 37, Moro; unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (over 5 grams). His bond was set at $60,000 by the Judge Janet Heflin.
Billy J. McCane, 32, Alton; unlawful possession of methamphetamine and offenses related to motor vehicle theft. His bond was set at $60,000 by Judge Janet Heflin.
Chances R. Hart, 28, Cottage Hills; offenses related to motor vehicle theft. His bond was set at $60,000 by Judge Janet Heflin.
Kelsey L. Henke, 30, Moro; unlawful possession of methamphetamine and offenses related to motor vehicle theft. Her bond was set at $60,000 by Judge Janet Heflin.
Curtis L. Faust, 22, St. Louis; armed habitual criminal (Class X), unlawful possession of weapon by felon (Class 2), offense related to motor vehicle. His bond was set at $150,000 by Judge Janet Heflin.
Shirley K. Black, 30, Alton; offenses related to motor vehicle and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Her bond was set at $80,000 by Judge Janet Heflin.
Larry D. Thompson, 35, Alton; three counts of offenses related to motor vehicle, criminal damage to property over $10,000, and aggravated fleeing eluding. His bond was set at $150,000 by Judge Janet Heflin.
The suspects face additional charges through other departments and counties, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
The case is still under investigation.