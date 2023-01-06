The Madison County State’s Attorney has filed charges in a shooting at an Alton barbershop last week. Investigators say 27-year-old Nekemar K. Pearson of the 2,700 block of Sanford Avenue shot a man at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue on Friday, December 30.
That victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, and ultimately flown to a Saint Louis area hospital for further treatment and continues to recover from his injuries at this time. Pearson is charged with one count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, two counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and single counts of Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons. Pearson was taken into custody in the Chicagoland area. His bond was set at $250,000.