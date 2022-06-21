Charges have been filed in what is believed to be a road rage incident that had the Clark Bridge closed for a short time last Wednesday afternoon. 23-year-old Jerone C. Hornbeak of St. Louis is charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. He is being held in the Alton jail on a $150,000 bond.
According to information provided by the Alton Police Department, they received a report of gunshots and subsequent traffic crash in the area of the Clark Bridge just before 2pm last Wednesday. A vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the southwest end of the bridge in Missouri. The driver of the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a St. Louis area hospital. This appears to be an isolated incident.