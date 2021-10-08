Charges have been filed against the man police say led them on a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon, intentionally crashing into a squad car before being apprehended. 34-year-old Jimmy D. Bethea of East St. Louis is charged with Aggravated Battery, Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property, and Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer in Madison County. He could face more charges in St. Clair County.
That is where he allegedly committed an armed robbery, which set into motion the chain of events. A little after 3:30pm, two Madison County Sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. He then allegedly fled north on 255, eventually hitting a squad car just north of Culp Lane near Bethalto, turned around, and headed south. Bethea was eventually taken into custody near the Gateway Commerce Center on IL-255. South Roxana and Edwardsville police departments were also involved in his capture. No one was injured during the chase.