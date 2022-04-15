A Belleville resident is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly threatening an employee of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. 36-year-old Jayme Freeman was charged this week in Madison County Court with two counts of threatening a human service provider, and two counts of harassment through electronic communications.
Authorities in Troy say Freeman contacted several DCFS case workers, threatening to kill or harm the children of those human service providers. Bond was set at $103,000.