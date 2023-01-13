A 19-year-old Glen Carbon man is being held in the Madison County Jail, charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony). Spencer T. Hurley is implicated in the threat against Edwardsville High School on Tuesday.
According to the Madison County State’ Attorney’s office, Hurley committed a terrorist act, knowing the threat to be false, in that he made a statement that he had a detailed plan to conduct a shooting at Edwardsville High School, and that he would use “a couple grenades” and a large amount of ammunition to cause mass casualties. In addition, it alleges he made a statement claiming those casualties would amount to approximately 80 people at the school.
Bail was set at $150,000, with additional conditions that include: he shall not harass, intimidate or interfere with any students or staff, and must remain away from any school premises or school activities; he must submit to a psychological evaluation before being permitted to post bond. The court will review the evaluation before allowing release on bond; he must submit to random testing for drugs and alcohol; and he will be subject to “house arrest” with around-the-clock electronic monitoring.
The terrorist threat charges are class 1 felonies and carry a possible sentence of 4-15 years in prison. The possible sentence for the class 4 felony of disorderly conduct is punishable by 1-3 years in prison.