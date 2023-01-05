As the investigation continues into the early New Year's Day killings in the parking lot of a Collinsville bar, one person has been charged with a crime.
Collinsville Police announced Wednesday that 22-year-old Edgar Torres-Granado of Granite City faces a Class 4 felony count of mob action. His bail was set at $50,000, which he has since posted.
Police say two men, 20-year-old Ricardo Correa of Collinsville and 24-year-old Rodolfo Torres-Granado, were shot dead in the rear parking lot of Sloan’s Pub House.
Witnesses told officers a fight inside the car spilled out into the parking lot.
The two men shot dead had reportedly been trying to break the windows of a Dodge Charger when a gun was fired at them from inside.
The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office has reportedly taken the matter under advisement and could decide later to charge others involved.