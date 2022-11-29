There are some changes on the way for the enrollment periods for Medicare Parts A and B in 2023. You will be automatically enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B with coverage starting the 1st day of the month of you turn age 65 if you are already collecting Social Security benefits.
Jack Myers with Social Security says there is the initial enrollment period, a special enrollment period, and a general enrollment period.
You can get more details at www.ssa.gov or by calling 1-800-772-1213 or your local office.