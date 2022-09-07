The road project on the Missouri side of the Clark Bridge to make both lanes the same elevation is entering a new phase and with it, comes new traffic restrictions. Starting Thursday evening after rush hour, the crossover at Riverlands Way will be shut down to allow construction crews safe access to the new lanes.
That means drivers on northbound Route 67 will travel on one lane that will open up to two lanes. Drivers in the right lane will exit to Riverlands Way and drivers in the left lane will travel into Illinois. Missouri Department of Transportation North Area Engineer Aaron Hugenberg tells The Big Z the plan for southbound drivers wanting to access the gas station.
This access will remain through the fall of 2023. Hugenberg advises northbound drivers to utilize the “zipper merge” when approaching the lane split in an effort to utilize all of the available roadway and keep traffic moving.
You can see a video explaining how the zipper merge works here: https://www.modot.org/zipper-merge