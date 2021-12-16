The victims of the Edwardsville tornado that hit an Amazon warehouse last Friday night will be remembered tomorrow. The city of Edwardsville will hold a ceremony at 10am Friday to remember the six people who died in the storm. Flags are at half-staff in the city through Friday at sundown.
The service will be held at 10am Friday at Governor’s Plaza and 333 South Main Street. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors. There were plans for family to hold a ceremony on Wednesday evening near the warehouse site, but that service was cancelled due to weather.
Those who died in the tornado:
62-year-old Kevin D. Dickey of Carlyle, IL
46-year-old Larry E. Virden of Collinsville, IL
34-year-old Etheria S Hebb of St. Louis, MO
29-year-old Clayton Lynn Cope of Alton, IL
28-year-old Deandre S. Morrow of St. Louis, MO
and 26-year-old Austin J. McEwen of Edwardsville, IL