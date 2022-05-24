COVID-19 is ramping up again in several areas of the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting more than 40,000 new cases of infection and 56 additional deaths over the past week. 39 counties are at the medium level, while Boone, Lee, Stephenson, Winnebago, Peoria, Tazewell, Champaign, and Ford are at high.
Interim director doctor Amaal Tokars urges those who haven't gotten the vaccine to do so, including the booster shot. Additionally,
Tokars says those in counties with the high rating should consider wearing a mask indoors, as well as anyone else who plans to be around a lot of people or has an underlying medical condition.