Centerstone will host a free virtual Developmental Assets & Developmental Relationships: Connections that Help Youth Thrive two-day training by the Search Institute June 9-10 from 9-11 a.m. CEUs and CPDUs are available.
The Search Institute’s Developmental Assets Framework articulates a broad ecology of youth development, giving communities, schools, and programs a common language to support positive development. The framework focuses on a set of internal factors (social-emotional strengths, values, and commitments) and external factors that protect from risks and promote thriving. Developmental relationships are the roots of youth success. The framework identifies five critical elements and actions that make a relationship developmental, helping youth be and become their best selves. This workshop will provide participants with a foundational understanding of both these frameworks and ways to use them to foster positive youth development.
Objectives of the training include:
- Discover the practical power of these two positive frameworks to guide their work with youth
- Examine how Developmental Assets and Developmental Relationships can strengthen their practices and programs
- Take home practical tools and strategies for building relationships with young people
Search Institute is a nonprofit organization that studies and works to strengthen youth success in schools, coalitions, youth and family organizations, and the faith community.
This training has four hours of continuing education credit offered through the Search Institute. Participants must attend each day of training to receive CEUs/CPDUs.
To register, visit http://bit.ly/060921. For more information, contact Zachary Schumacher at (618) 534-1663 or Zachary.Schumacher@centerstone.org.