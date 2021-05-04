Centerstone will host a free virtual Effects of Domestic Violence on Children training from 10-11:30 a.m. May 26. CEUs are available.
“Living in a home with domestic violence can have a significant impact on a child’s emotional and physical well-being,” said Megan Ragan of Centerstone’s Trauma, Treatment and Training (CT3) program. “More than half of families where a woman is abused, the children are abused as well. This training will provide an overview of the cycle of violence, warning signs that may be exhibited by children, and ways you can help.”
Objectives include:
- Increase knowledge of the prevalence of domestic violence and its relation to child abuse
- Increase knowledge of the cycle of domestic violence and its effects on children
- Increase knowledge of warning signs related to domestic violence and child abuse
- Gain skills for identifying a family experiencing domestic violence
- Gain insight into what can help can be offered in a domestic violence situation
The presenter of the training will be Amber Anderson of Prevent Child Abuse - Illinois. Anderson has completed at least 250 hours in trainings dedicated to trauma-informed work including trainings on “Paper Tigers,” resiliency, foster care PRIDE trainings, monthly trauma-informed trainings provided by Caritas, and 40 hours of domestic violence education. Anderson has been in her current role as prevention specialist with Prevent Child Abuse Illinois since August 2020. While in this role, she has delivered approximately 25 hours of training and prevention education to community partners, providers and other stakeholders on topics such as childhood trauma, domestic violence, child sexual abuse prevention, poverty and trauma, and secondary trauma.
This training has 1.5 hours of continuing education approved for IL LCPC / LPC, IL LCSW / LSW, and IL Nursing (LPN, RN, APN) under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184.
To register, visit http://bit.ly/052621. For more information, contact Megan Ragan at megan.ragan@centerstone.org or call 1-877-467-3123, ext. 7875.