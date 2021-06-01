Centerstone will host a free virtual Adverse Childhood Experiences training from 10-11:30 a.m. June 30. CEUs are available.
The training will cover ACEs, provide practical information on how these experiences can affect individuals’ wellness throughout the lifespan and review risk factors associated with ACEs and the role of protective factors.
Objectives of the training include:
- Identify common adverse childhood experiences
- Increase knowledge of adverse childhood experiences, resiliency, and protective factors
- Discuss the role of protective factors in resiliency
- Increase knowledge of resources for ACEs
- Increase knowledge of ACEs related to wellness
The presenter of the training will be Amber Anderson with Prevent Child Abuse - Illinois. Anderson has completed at least 250 hours in trainings dedicated to trauma-informed work including trainings on “Paper Tigers,” resiliency, foster care PRIDE trainings, monthly trauma-informed trainings provided by Caritas, and 40 hours of domestic violence education. Anderson has been in her current role as prevention specialist with Prevent Child Abuse Illinois since August 2020. While in this role, Amber has delivered approximately 25 hours of training and prevention education to community partners, providers and other stakeholders on topics such as childhood trauma, domestic violence, child sexual abuse prevention, poverty and trauma, and secondary trauma. Prior to this role, Anderson was the volunteer coordinator for the Egyptian Area Agency on Aging, where she worked closely with PCA-Illinois to train grandparents on issues regarding foster care and childhood trauma. Finally, Anderson has been a foster parent to two young children for two years and has had several short-term placements as well.
This training has 1.5 hours of continuing education approved for IL LCPC / LPC, IL LCSW / LSW, and IL Nursing (LPN, RN, APN) under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184.
To register, visit http://bit.ly/063021. For more information, contact Megan Ragan at megan.ragan@centerstone.org or call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123), ext. 7875.