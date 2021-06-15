Three Centerstone employees were chosen to participate in the Southern Illinois Leadership Institute, which offers “emerging leaders individual leadership development, community-based service opportunities, and a broader understanding of the region’s economic, civic, and cultural drivers.”
Applications to be a part of the Southern Illinois Leadership Institute were accepted through March 10. The Southern Illinois Community Foundation chose 15 participants out of all applicants. The three employees were:
- Sherry Gibbens – outpatient clinical coordinator
- Shalynn Malone – clinical coordinator and grant manager of the Trauma, Treatment & Training program at Centerstone
- Zachary Schumacher – Building Compassionate Communities grant coordinator
Participants will attend eight sessions, each six-hours long, covering topics such as:
- Strengths assessment
- Strengths-based leadership
- Servant leadership
- Diversity and inclusion
- Communication and emotional intelligence
- Nonprofit governance
- Finance and stewardship
- Fund development
- Policies and procedures
- Motivating and engaging volunteers
- Empowering and equipping employees
- Program development and evaluation
- Strategic planning
Institute participants will strengthen their skills in developing community relationships from current leaders in the area, as well as representatives from food pantries, gardeners, businesses, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations.