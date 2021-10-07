The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, located by the river off the Berm Highway, will open its doors to visitors on Tuesday, Oct. 19, for its latest in a series of Neighbor Nights.
This edition will present research findings on grassland birds and how they respond to different management practices.
Conservation Program Manager Dr. Justin Shew will present the information. Jen Young, environmental educator at NGRREC, said he has recently published grassland bird research findings associated with NGRREC’s Land Conservation Specialist program.
The sunset bird walk and field station tour will take place at 5:45 p.m. Those attending the bird walk are asked to bring their own binoculars. Shew’s presentation will follow at 6:30 p.m. If you would rather participate via Zoom, registration is required for the virtual event. You can do that at https://conta.cc/3m5Zalg. The Zoom link will be emailed to registrants prior to the presentation.