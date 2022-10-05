The St. Louis Cardinals are heading into the playoffs, with Game 1 in St. Louis on Friday. As stars like Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina head off into retirement, tickets may be hard to come by. The Better Business Bureau warns fans looking for tickets need to be alert to scammers that could be selling bogus tickets.
BBB spokesman Don O'Brien tells The Big Z most legit sales have gone online or through mobile ticketing, as the scalper outside of the arena is all but a memory.
Tickets purchased for sports and entertainment events are the source of hundreds of BBB complaints by consumers nationwide each year.